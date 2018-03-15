

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB or H&M Group (HNNMY.PK, HMRZF.PK, HEN.L) reported Thursday that its first quarter 2018 sales including value added tax or VAT, in Swedish kronor, were 53.55 billion kronor, down from 54.37 billion kronor last year.



Sales including VAT were unchanged in local currencies compared to the previous year.



Sales excluding VAT amounted to 46.18billion kronor, down from 46.99 billion kronor last year.



The total number of stores in the group amounted to 4,743 on February 28, compared to 4,393 stores at the same time the previous year.



H&M will publish its first-quarter report on March 27.



