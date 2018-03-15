

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's current account surplus declined at the start of the year, figures from Statistics Finland showed Thursday.



The current account surplus fell to EUR 266 million in January from EUR 398 million in December.



In the corresponding month last year, the surplus was EUR 287 million.



The goods trade balance turned to a surplus of EUR 256 million in January from a deficit of EUR 3.0 million in the previous month.



At the same time, services balance came in at a deficit of EUR 98 million versus a surplus of EUR 14 million.



The capital account surplus remained stable at EUR 18 million, while the financial account surplus shrank from EUR 5.3 billion to EUR 2.06 billion.



