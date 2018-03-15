Cantargia Presents New Data at AACR on Inhibition of Metastasis by Antibodies Against IL1RAP

STOCKHOLM, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Cantargia AB ("Cantargia") today announces that data on the anti-metastatic properties of an antibody against interleukin 1 receptor accessory protein (IL1RAP) has been selected for poster presentation at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research, April 14-18 in Chicago.

The poster "Antibody blockade of IL1RAP signaling reduces metastasis in a breast cancer model" by David Liberg, Per-Ola Önnervik, Matteo Riva, Liselotte Larsson, Göran Forsberg and Karin von Wachenfeldt will be presented at 08.00 local time on April 16, 2018 in the session "Therapeutic Antibodies, Including Engineered Antibodies 1". The abstract is available at www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/4562/presentation/8455. The data show that targeting of IL1RAP with an antibody can, in addition to induce killing of tumor cells and blocking their response to IL-1, also inhibit metastasis by affecting the tumor microenvironment. In parallel to the presentation, the poster will also be published on www.cantargia.com.

The spread of cancer in the body and formation of metastases, is a hallmark for aggressive tumor forms. It is often a reason for the difficulty to treat the disease. To counter the spread of cancer in the body is therefore a central goal for new cancer treatments.

"We are very pleased that Cantargia's important data using our antibodies to counter metastasis has been selected for presentation at AACR. It is one of the leading scientific conferences on advances in cancer research", says Göran Forsberg, CEO of Cantargia"

For further information, please contact

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275-62-60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

This constitutes information which Cantargia is required to publish under the EU's Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication through the above contact person on 15 March 2018, at 8:30.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg.no. 556791-6019, is a biotech company that is developing antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The original discovery by the research team behind Cantargia was the overexpression of a specific target molecule, interleukin 1 receptor accessory protein (IL1RAP) in leukemic stem cells. Subsequent research has also identified IL1RAP in many other forms of cancer. The company's main project, the CAN04 antibody targeted at IL1RAP, is being studied in the CANFOUR clinical phase I/IIa study, where the primary focus is on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. CAN04 has two modes of action: it blocks the function of IL1RAP and stimulates the immune system to destroy tumour cells. Cantargia's second project, currently in the research phase, is aimed at developing an IL1RAP-binding antibody that is optimised for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North (ticker: CANTA). Sedermera Fondkommission is the company's Certified Adviser. More information about Cantargia is available at http://www.cantargia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/cantargia-ab/r/cantargia-presents-new-data-at-aacr-on-inhibition-of-metastasis-by-antibodies-against-il1rap-,c2472483

The following files are available for download: