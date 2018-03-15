Clarivate Analytics Welcomes Caroline Birkle as the New General Manager of Converis

Birkle brings more than 15 years of experience in the STM industry and will lead Converis during its next phase of expansion

PHILADELPHIA, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Data company Clarivate Analyticshas announced the appointment of Caroline Birkle as the General Manager of their leading research information management system, Converis. Converis supports universities, research institutions and funding agencies in collecting and managing data across the research life cycle. Birkle will join Converis on April 16th 2018, based in Karlsruhe, Germany and will manage an international team across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia.

Converis is part of Clarivate Analytics, the global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation and is part of the Scientific and Academic Research Group alongside industry leaders like Web of Science. Built with the research community in mind, Converis is used by faculty, librarians and research managers globally to showcase the outputs and impact of research. Converis offers seamless integration with data, platform and products from Clarivate Analytics, such as Web of Science,InCitesand Derwent Innovation Index, as well as a number of third-party products.

Birkle will join Clarivate Analytics from Thieme Chemistry in Germany, where she is Managing Director and has overall P&L responsibility for global electronic publications, leading an international team including editorial, production and software development. Previously, Birkle held publishing positions with the Royal Society of Chemistry and Thomson Reuters before moving to Holtzbrinck Publishers, where, as Vice President, she led Business Intelligence for STM (including Nature and Macmillan Science & Education) and coordinated the integration of Macmillan and Springer Nature, pre- and post-merger.

Caroline Birkle incoming General Manager, Converis said:

"The research landscape is changing at an unprecedented rate, with technological opportunities creating a pace within the research life cycle that is exhilarating and challenging. The opportunity to join Converis and work together with research offices globally, creating meaningful solutions that address industry needs, is one I am really looking forward to. I am proud to be joining this highly skilled and entrepreneurial team working within one of the industry's most exciting and dynamic business groups."

Annette Thomas, CEO Scientific and Academic Research Group, Clarivate Analytics said:

"I am delighted to welcome Caroline to our growing team; with her deep understanding of the research market, commercial and strategic acumen, as well operational and transformational experience, she is ideally suited to lead Converis during its next phase of growth and expansion. Converis currently supports a wide variety of customers in more than 20 countries and it's our intention to significantly evolve and strengthen its position in the market by integrating more data and by providing a more streamlined product offering. Caroline's experience will benefit us tremendously as we expand, and accelerate innovation and growth."

About Converis

Converis is a world-leading research information management system that supports the complete research lifecycle to manage complex research teams and projects in a unified flow. Converis benefits key stakeholders along the research lifecycle, including administrators and research managers (e.g. Research Office, Library and Graduate School), researchers, graduate students, and different organizational units. Converis is part of Clarivate Analytics and for more information, please visit https://clarivate.com/products/converis/.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics is the global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. Building on a heritage going back more than a century and a half, we have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, CompuMark, MarkMonitor and Techstreet. Today, Clarivate Analytics is a new and independent company on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help our clients radically reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.