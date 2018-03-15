sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

64,00 Euro		+0,10
+0,16 %
WKN: A14Q5B ISIN: GB00BWFGQN14 Ticker-Symbol: 1LNB 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,50
70,60
09:25
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC
SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC64,00+0,16 %