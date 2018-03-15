

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) reported pre-tax profit on a statutory basis of 192.5 million pounds compared to 171.4 million pounds, prior year. The statutory earnings per share was 213.6 pence compared to 164.5 pence. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 229.1 million pounds from 177.9 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 219.7 pence compared to 171.0 pence.



Fiscal 2017 sales were 998.7 million pounds, up 32% at reported exchange rates from 757.4 million pounds, prior year. The Spirax Sarco business accounted for 75% of Group revenue in 2017. Overall the Group achieved organic sales growth of 6%, with 5% organic growth in the Steam Specialties division and 10% organic growth in Watson-Marlow, continuing the strong growth seen in 2016. Both businesses saw organic growth across all three geographic regions.



The Board recommended an increase in the final dividend of 16% to 62.0 pence per share. Subject to approval of the final dividend by shareholders at the AGM on 15th May 2018, the total ordinary dividend for the year is therefore 87.5 pence per share, an increase of 15% over the 76.0 pence per share for the prior year.



