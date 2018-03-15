

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's unemployment rate rose slightly in December, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Thursday.



The jobless rate came in at 10.4 percent in December versus 10.3 percent in November. Nonetheless, the unemployment rate fell from 12.7 percent in the same period of last year.



The number of unemployed people dropped to 3.29 million from 3.87 million a year ago.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the unemployment rate declined to 9.9 percent from 10.1 percent in November. In the same period of 2016, the rate was 12 percent.



The jobless rate among youth aged below 24 decreased notably to adjusted 18.1 percent in December from 18.6 percent in November.



