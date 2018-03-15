

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar bounced off from its early lows against its most major counterparts in early European deals on Thursday.



The greenback recovered to 106.12 against the yen, from an early 8-day low of 105.79.



The greenback advanced to 0.9454 against the franc and 1.2362 against the euro, off its previous lows of 0.9433 and 1.2384, respectively.



If the greenback rises further, it may find resistance around 109.00 against the yen, 0.96 against the franc and 1.21 against the euro.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX