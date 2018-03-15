Access the Expanding South-East Asian Health Market

AMSTERDAM, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The third edition of Hi South East Asia organised by UBM takes place from 27-29 March, in the Jakarta International Expo alongside CPhI South East Asia

Health ingredients (Hi) South East Asia (27-29 March 2018) being held at the Jakarta International Expo is the gateway to the South-East Asian nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries.

The most recent addition to the Food ingredients (Fi) Global portfolio, Hi South East Asia connects buyers and sellers, enables health ingredient manufacturers to find reliable suppliers, and provides the forum to create connections to enable expansion in this robust region.

An emerging middle class in the South-East Asia region with a higher spending power is creating demand for health-based food & beverages. With strong influences from Western eating cultures including healthier snacking, interest in organic and naturally healthy foods, and a desire for innovative flavours and health benefits, the region is an attractive market for investors, particularly Indonesia which is home to the largest and fastest growing food and beverage market.

Indonesia is projected to be the fastest-growing economy within the ASEAN with an average annual growth rate of 6.0% in 2014-2018. 90% of ingredients used in the Indonesian F&B industry are imported, while Indonesian consumers are willing to spend more on food products that promote health benefits. New emerging economies such as Vietnam and other Indo-Chinese regions are also beginning to open up to the food and beverage market.

"Indonesia has a growing and relatively young population (50% under 30). Consumer awareness of health issues has increased in recent years, and many Indonesian consumers are willing to spend more on health foods."Cheryl Tay, Editor of NutraIngredients - Asia

"South East Asian consumers often are more open to the health benefits of functional foods and nutraceuticals than Europeans."Wolfgang Loersch, Vice President of Breko

With over 1,000 visitors from key health markets expected, Hi South East Asia will be co-located this year with CPhI South East Asia, the region's leading event for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries.

Key workshops and conferences will cover the latest topics in the food ingredients and pharmaceutical industry presented by industry experts. Themes include innovative ingredients for better health, the start-up landscape in South East Asia, and an investment forum focusing on investing in innovations.

For further information please visit https://www.hisoutheastasia.com/

Other highlighted features at Hi South East Asia 2018 include:

Hi/CP h I South East Asia Conference , covering the latest topics in the food ingredients and pharmaceutical industry, presented by industry experts. Paid conference.



, covering the latest topics in the food ingredients and pharmaceutical industry, presented by industry experts. Business m atch -making programme , which provides attendees with opportunities to browse potential clients, schedule meetings before the event, and find new business partners.



, which provides attendees with opportunities to browse potential clients, schedule meetings before the event, and find new business partners. Innovation Gallery, showcasing the most innovative and revolutionary products within food ingredients and pharma.

