Neste Oyj: Neste Corporation - Notification of Managers' Transactions, Lievonen

Neste Corporation

Manager's Transactions

15 March 2018 at 10 am (EET)

Neste Corporation - Notification of Managers' Transactions, Lievonen

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Lievonen, Matti

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Neste Corporation

LEI: 5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14_20180314202051_2

Transaction date: 2018-03-15

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009013296

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4,068 Unit price: NaN

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 4,068 Volume weighted average price:

For additional information, please contact:

Christian Ståhlberg, General Counsel, Neste, tel. +358 10 4584251



Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable solutions for transport, business, and consumer needs. Our wide range of renewable products enable our customers to reduce climate emissions. We are the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, introducing renewable solutions also to the aviation and plastics industries. We are also a technologically advanced refiner of high-quality oil products. We want to be a reliable partner with widely valued expertise, research, and sustainable operations. In 2017, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 13.2 billion. In 2018, Neste placed 2nd on the Global 100 list of the most sustainable companies in the world. Read more: neste.com

