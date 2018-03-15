

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kier Group Plc (KIE.L) reported profit before tax of 33.7 million pounds for the six months ended 31 December 2017 compared to 35.7 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 28.4 pence compared to 40.5 pence, prior year. Underlying pretax profit increased to 48.8 million pounds from 47.1 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share from continuing operations was 40.6 pence compared to 39.6 pence.



First-half Group revenue from continuing operations was 2.01 billion pounds, compared to 2.00 billion pounds, last year. Revenue for the six months increased by 8% including the McNicholas business which was acquired in July 2017. On an organic basis, revenue growth was 2%.



The Board announced an interim dividend of 23.0 pence, up 2%. This will be paid on 18 May 2018 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 23 March 2018.



