

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German apartment owner Vonovia SE (DAIMF) said Thursday that it has successfully closed the initial acceptance period in the offer to the shareholders of BUWOG AG. The minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus 1 share for its takeover offer for BUWOG has been surpassed on Monday 12 March 2018. Likewise, the other conditions precedent to which the settlement of the offer is subject have already been fulfilled.



At the end of the initial acceptance period, 82.84 million BUWOG shares had been tendered for sale into the offer; this corresponds to an aggregate acceptance ratio of 73.8% of all BUWOG shares. In addition, the offer has been accepted with respect to 2,988 BUWOG convertible bonds, corresponding to 99.6% of the total nominal amount of the convertible bond.



Vonovia noted that BUWOG shareholders who have not yet accepted the offer can tender their BUWOG shares, at unchanged terms, during the additional acceptance period. Holders of BUWOG convertible bonds who have not yet accepted the cash offer can tender their BUWOG convertible bonds for a cash consideration of EUR 93,049.33 for each BUWOG convertible bond and at otherwise unchanged terms during the additional acceptance period.



The additional acceptance period will commence on 16 March 2018 and end on 18 June 2018 at 5 pm CET.



The settlement of the offer for shares and convertible bonds tendered during the initial acceptance period is expected for 26 March 2018. Shareholders and owners of convertible bonds who tender their securities within the additional acceptance period will likely receive their consideration in early July 2018.



