

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L), a consumer products group, Thursday warned on its fiscal 2018 profit, noting that it now expects full-year profit to fall short of expectations. The board anticipates that profit before tax will be in the range of 80 million pounds to 85 million pounds, compared to 88 million pounds recorded in the year 2017.



In its trading update, the company noted that, as announced earlier, the performance had been constrained by trading conditions in the UK and Nigeria, and that delivery of the full year result would be dependent on trading conditions in those markets for the balance of year.



Meanwhile, results in the Group's other markets remain robust with performance in Australia, Indonesia and in the Group's beauty division ahead of the prior year.



In UK, the washing and bathing division has continued to experience lower levels of purchases reflecting consumer caution across all retail channels caused by economic uncertainty and inflation out-stripping wage growth.



In Nigeria, following the significant cost inflation of recent years, the consumer's discretionary income remains under pressure with subdued buying levels. As a result the usual peak season uplift has not occurred to the expected level.



Looking ahead, the company said in its statement, 'We believe that the initiatives outlined above will strengthen the Group's brand portfolio to better withstand the subdued levels of consumer confidence and higher levels of competitive intensity which are being faced in most of the markets in which it operates.'



A further trading update will be made on June 14 after the close of the financial year.



