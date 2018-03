London stocks were set for a muted open on Thursday as worries about a possible trade war between the US and China play on investors' minds. The FTSE 100 was called to open unchanged at 7,132. Jasper Lawler, market analyst at London Capital Group, said: "Concerns over an all-out trade war with China escalated on Wednesday, resulting in another day of losses on Wall Street. Investors are growing increasingly nervous as Trump rebuilds a White House team which is more in line with his ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...