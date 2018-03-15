

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Savills plc (SVS.L) reported that its fiscal 2017 statutory profit before tax increased by 13% to 112.4 million pounds from 99.8 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 57.5 pence compared to 47.7 pence. Underlying profit for the year increased by 3.5% to 140.5 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share increased by 4% to 74.1 pence from 71.0 pence.



Fiscal 2017 Group revenue improved by 11% to 1.6 billion pounds from 1.45 billion pounds, previous year.



A final ordinary dividend of 10.45 pence is recommended, making the ordinary dividend 15.1 pence for the year. In addition, a supplemental interim dividend of 15.1 pence was declared. Taken together, the ordinary and supplemental dividends comprise an aggregate distribution for the year of 30.2 pence per share, representing an increase of 4% on the 2016 aggregate dividend.



