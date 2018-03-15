Report for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017

STOCKHOLM, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report includes unaudited consolidated financial information of Corral Petroleum Holdings AB (publ) and its consolidated subsidiaries, for the fourth quarter of 2017 and year ended December 2017 and for the comparative periods in 2016.

Financial highlights- Fourth Quarter 2017

Sales revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 amounted to 19,156 MSEK compared to 17,826 MSEK in the fourth quarter of 2016.

EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2017 amounted to 1,646 MSEK compared to 1,879 MSEK in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2017 amounted to 888 MSEK compared to 1,314 MSEK in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2017 amounted to 1,387 MSEK compared to a profit of 1,623 MSEK in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Net profit for the fourth quarter of 2017 amounted to 529 MSEK compared to a net loss of 924 MSEK in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Cash flow from operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2017 amounted to 380 MSEK compared to 1,406 MSEK in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Weighted refining margin for the fourth quarter of 2017 was 5.00 $/bbl compared to 6.14 $/bbl in the fourth quarter of 2016.

An international conference call for investors and analysts will be held on March 20 2018 at 3:00 pm CET. The call-in number is US + 1-212-999-6659, UK +44(0)20-3003-2666 and Sweden +46(0)8-505-204-24 meeting code: Corral.

The Annual Report 2017 for Corral Petroleum Holdings will be released on April 26, 2018. The report for the first quarter of 2018 will be released on May 30, 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Amelie Wilson

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: + 46(0)10-450-10-21

Email: amelie.wilson@preem.se

