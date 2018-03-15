Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2018) - Explorex Resources Inc. (CSE: EX) (FSE: 1XE) (OTC: EXPXF) (the "Company" or "Explorex") is very pleased to announce that it has appointed David Baril to its Advisory Board.

David is a qualified Professional Mining Engineer with over 35 years of international mining experience including positions in underground and open pit mining operations, marketing & commercial and refining. He has experience in all phases of the mining cycle including prefeasibility, feasibility, construction, operation and closure. Most recently he was Vice President, Chile from 2008 to 2016 for Teck Resources Ltd. ("Teck") in charge of Teck's Chilean operating mines. David also brings valuable mineral processing experience as Commercial and General Manager of Teck's Cajamarquilla Zinc refinery in Lima, Peru from 2000-2005.

Gary Schellenberg stated that "Explorex's team of in-house professionals provide the ability to evaluate, acquire and explore a global portfolio of energy metal related projects. David's extensive operational mining and processing expertise will provide key insight and assist with the Company's next stage of growth."

About Explorex Resources Inc.

Explorex is an exploration company that owns 100% of the Chrysler Lake project and has an option agreement to acquire 100% in the Cobalt-Paragon project, both of which are located within the Cobalt Embayment region of north-eastern Ontario. It is also earning a 75% interest in the Kagoot Brook cobalt target in New Brunswick. The cobalt projects form a nucleus of a strategy to acquire additional projects where the commodity focus is on metals critical to rechargeable battery technology. The Company also owns 100% of the Silver Dollar project, subject to issuance of an additional 800,000 shares.

