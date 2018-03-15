Release no. 3/2018



See attached Annual Report 2017.





Ib Kunøe Thomas Honoré Chairman CEO & President Columbus A/S Columbus A/S For further information, please contact CEO & President Thomas Honoré, T: +45 70 20 50 00.



Translation: In the event of any inconsistency between this document and the Danish language version, the Danish language version shall be the governing version.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=668538