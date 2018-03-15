

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Statistical Office has released Swiss producer and import prices for February at 4.15 am ET Thursday.



Following the data, the franc changed little against its major rivals.



The franc was trading at 112.30 against the yen, 1.3212 against the pound, 1.1685 against the euro and 0.9451 against the greenback around 4:20 am ET.



At 4.30 am ET, the Swiss National Bank announces its interest rate decision. The bank is expected to keep the rate on sight deposits at the SNB at -0.75 percent and the target range for the three-month Libor between -1.25 percent and -0.25 percent.



