

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX.L) reported a loss before tax of 7 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2017 compared to a loss of 70 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 7.0 pence compared to a loss of 34.3 pence. The Group achieved an operating profit of 368 million pounds in 2017 compared to 351 million pounds in 2016.



Fiscal year net premiums written increased to 925 million pounds from 924 million pounds, last year. Net investment income declined to 4.99 billion pounds from 6.36 billion pounds. Total revenue, net of reinsurance payable, was 6.08 billion pounds compared to 7.37 billion pounds.



The recommended final dividend of 25.1 pence per share is expected to be paid on 4 May 2018, subject to shareholder approval at Phoenix Group Holdings' AGM on 2 May 2018. This is a 5% increase on the 2016 final dividend and results in a new annualised dividend per share level of 50.2 pence.



