

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer price inflation eased slightly as initially estimated in February, latest figures from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday.



Consumer price inflation slowed to 1.2 percent in February from 1.3 percent in the previous month. The rate was forecast to rise to 1.4 percent.



Core inflation decelerated to 0.8 percent from 0.9 percent in January.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged after falling 0.1 percent in January.



The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices advanced 1.3 percent after gaining 1.5 percent in January.



Compared with the provisional estimates published on February 28, the month-on-month and the year-on-year changes in the CPI and the HICP were confirmed.



