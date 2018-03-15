The IDC MarketScape highlights that the management and technology consultancy BearingPoint helps clients innovate and delivers well researched and personalized advice

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint has been recognized as a Major Player for capabilities and strategies in the IDC MarketScape: EMEA Business Consulting Services 2018 Vendor Assessment. The evaluation emphasizes BearingPoint's ability to improve its customers' experience, manage risk and support business change across a client organization.

"We highly appreciate that the IDC MarketScape report again named BearingPoint as a Major Player in EMEA as it further validates our strategic set-up combining business consulting, technology and IP assets," said Kiumars Hamidian, Partner at BearingPoint. "We are dedicated to serving European clients with a local, regional and global footprint, through engagements ranging from innovative solutions around IoT, data and analytics as well as robotics and artificial intelligence to platform topics, customer relationship management, and digital strategy consulting."

The IDC MarketScape report cites BearingPoint's areas of strength as confirmed by referenced clients:

According to a social services client in the United Kingdom, BearingPoint has "exceptional innovation and development; very positively impacts stakeholders; you can depend on the people"

A government agency in Ireland said, "We know BearingPoint will provide advice that is well researched and is personalized to our unique circumstances".

BearingPoint strives to help companies resolve their most crucial business challenges and continuously leverages its assets and frameworks to accelerate delivery, enhance consistency of its services and ensure long-term client success.

Source:

IDC MarketScape: EMEA Business Consulting Services 2018 Vendor Assessment, doc US42761818, March 2018

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three units: Consulting, Solutions and Ventures. Consulting covers the advisory business; Solutions provides the tools for successful digital transformation, regulatory technology and advanced analytics; Ventures drives the financing and development of start-ups. BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 75 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

For more information, please visit:

Homepage: www.bearingpoint.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/bearingpoint

Twitter:BearingPoint

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005148/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

BearingPoint

Alexander Bock

Manager Communications

Tel.: +49 89 540338029

Email: alexander.bock@bearingpoint.com