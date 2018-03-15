W.F.Howes Takes RBdigital to a New Level--with Eight Content Services All in One App

With RBdigital, library patrons can access the broadest array of content services available in the industry all from a single app

LEICESTER, England, March 15,2018 /PRNewswire/ --W.F.Howes Ltd, an RBmedia company, today announced the enhanced RBdigital' app, which allows library patrons to access eight different types of content all from one source.

"We're proud to be the first in the industry to make audiobooks, eBooks, magazines, comics, a range of streaming video services, educational offerings, and more-available all in one app. It's never been easier for library patrons to discover and enjoy a wide selection of content," says Miles Stevens-Hoare, General Manager of International for RBmedia.

The all-in-one RBdigital app delivers:

Audiobooks - Only RBdigital delivers access to thousands of exclusive W.F.Howes audiobook titles, as well as premium content from other major publishers.

- Only RBdigital delivers access to thousands of exclusive W.F.Howes audiobook titles, as well as premium content from other major publishers. eBooks -Bestselling and award-winning eBooks by top authors.

-Bestselling and award-winning eBooks by top authors. Magazines and Comics -The largest collection of digital magazines for libraries, as well as hundreds of top comics from major brands.

-The largest collection of digital magazines for libraries, as well as hundreds of top comics from major brands. Streaming Video- Unlimited streaming video services for as little as pennies per view, including award-winning comedies, documentaries, drama, animation, shorts, classic TV, Broadway shows and musicals, and more.

Unlimited streaming video services for as little as pennies per view, including award-winning comedies, documentaries, drama, animation, shorts, classic TV, Broadway shows and musicals, and more. Education- A comprehensive collection of online art and music instruction, software training, and more.

A comprehensive collection of online art and music instruction, software training, and more. Music-Full-length concerts and music documentaries.

About W.F.Howes

W.F.Howes Ltd, an RBmedia company, is the UK's leading audiobook, digital services and large print publisher, releasing around 76 new unabridged audiobooks every month under several imprints. The publisher's digital arm provides eAudiobook, eBook and digital magazine lending to the library market through the RBdigital platform, alongside several other platforms specialising in same-day newspapers, adult learning and language tutorial programs. For more information, visitwww.wfhowes.co.ukand www.wholestoryaudio.co.ukor emailinfo@wfhowes.co.uk.

About RBmedia

RBmedia is a global leader in spoken audio content and digital media distribution technology that reaches millions of consumers-at home, in the car, and wherever their mobile devices take them. RBmedia produces exclusive titles and delivers the finest digital content-including audiobooks, streaming video, educational courses, entertainment titles, and much more. Headquartered in Landover, Maryland, RBmedia comprises an ever-expanding group of the best brands in spoken audio content and digital media distribution technology. Find out more at www.rbmediaglobal.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/642117/RBmedia_Logo.jpg