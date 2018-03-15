OANDA partners with Dell Boomi to provide seamless integration of Rates API with major ERP systems

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leader in corporate and consumer foreign exchange solutions, OANDA recently announced a collaboration with Dell Boomi', a leading provider of cloud integration and workflow automation software, to offer the OANDA Exchange Rates API Connector to all Dell Boomi' customers.

Directly accessible through the Dell Boomi' platform, the connector allows customers to easily integrate the OANDA Exchange Rates API with SaaS-based applications such as SAP, Oracle E-Business Suite, Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce and more. By integrating the API with these systems, customers can query OANDA's daily exchange rates and build sophisticated workflows to automate foreign exchange (FX) data right into their system.

Mateo Graziosi, Head of FX Data Services at OANDA, commented, "Being the first foreign exchange data connector on the Dell Boomi' platform gives us the opportunity to serve global companies that need accurate and reliable FX data seamlessly integrated with their ERP system."

Users can obtain daily average exchange rates provided by OANDA for 38,000+ currency pairs, over 200 currencies, commodities, and precious metals, as well as exchange rates sourced from 25 central banks, and historical currency data reaching back as far as 1990.

"We are excited about offering the OANDA Exchange API connector to all of our customers who can now easily integrate OANDA's exchange rates data into their ERP systems, without the need for custom integrations," said David Tavolaro, VP of Global Business Development for Dell Boomi'. "Finance and accounting teams within global companies are now able to automatically retrieve currency data, thus eliminating the risk of manual error, saving time, and running their operations with confidence in their numbers."

Trusted for accuracy and reliability by top audit firms, accounting teams and thousands of corporations globally, OANDA Ratesare acknowledged by several tax authorities and governmental agencies and are widely considered the gold standard in exchange rates data. The company leverages its access to a full range of interbank liquidity, proprietary trading technology and pricing algorithms to calculate accurate exchange rates based on actual forex transactions, giving users a true reflection of the forex market.

To learn more about the new OANDA Exchange Rates API Connector and how it can help your business, sign up for the webinar on 21 March 2018 here.

About Dell Boomi'

Dell Boomi' (Boomi), an independent business unit of Dell, is the leading provider of cloud integration and workflow automation software to build The Connected Business. Boomi helps more than 6,700 organizations accelerate business agility by connecting data and applications to run faster and smarter. Visit www.boomi.com for more information.

© 2018 Boomi Inc.Dell, Boomi, and Dell Boomi are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

About OANDA

A global leader in online multi-asset trading services,OANDAcombines award-winning technology and institutional-grade execution across a wide range of asset classes, enabling clients to trade global market indices, commodities, treasuries, precious metals and currencies on one of the world's fastest platforms. The company also offers OANDA Rates', a set of corporate solutions that helpthe world's leading audit firms, taxation authorities and MNCsmitigate currency risk, improve efficiencies and optimise working capital. Established in 1996, OANDA has offices in the world's most active financial markets including New York, San Francisco, London, Singapore, Tokyo, Toronto and Sydney and is fully regulated by six major authorities. For more information, please visitoanda.comor follow us on Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.