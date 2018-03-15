The Football Association Selects SilverHub and Shutterstock as Official Photographer and Distribution Partners

The multi-year agreement includes coverage of the Emirates FA Cup, the FA Women's Super League, the men's and women's national teams and all major events hosted at Wembley Stadium connected by EE, including the 2020 UEFA European Championship

LONDON, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Today, The Football Association (FA), the governing body of English Football, has announced that it has awarded SilverHub Media UK Ltd. (SilverHub) and Shutterstock, Inc. an exclusive multi-year agreement to cover photography, distribution, and syndication services around key events and activities. SilverHub and Shutterstock will capture real-time photography of FA and Wembley Stadium events including all men's and women's national teams, the Emirates FA Cup, and the FA Women's Super League. Additional Wembley Stadium-hosted events covered will include the closing stages of the 2020 UEFA European Championship, NFL games, and music and entertainment events. The agreement will also grant exclusive access to off-the-field events including behind-the-scenes access to the men's England senior team in the lead up to and during this summer's FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Photography captured by SilverHub will be made available for licensing to the international media via Shutterstock's global distribution platform.

"SilverHub and Shutterstock are capturing the key moments from our events, delivering premium photography and providing us with the instant ability to share it globally," Georgina Lewis, Head of Marketing at the FA, said. "Their fresh approach reflects the progressive and modernisation changes we are making and will help us to better connect with fans of the game. We will give people more access to high-quality event photography than ever before. We are already very much underway, and are pleased to be able to share this announcement."

Shutterstock's global distribution platform will provide commercial partners and publishers all over the world with real-time access to license the latest action shots as well as to some of the most prominent archival images from English Football. In addition to covering hundreds of upcoming annual events, the deal extends to exclusively offer some of the best archival content featuring iconic moments from the history of the FA, its competitions and the England teams from the FA's first 150 years.

SilverHub's experienced photography team, led by respected veteran sports photographer Bob Martin, brings vision and creativity to this relationship. "SilverHub's distinct innovative approach to shooting compelling content, together with Shutterstock's best-in-class technology and distribution, ensures that we have a unique and unparalleled combination of operational, creative and commercial expertise that will make for a great partnership," SilverHub co-founder Marc Webbon said.

"This partnership with the FA is a wonderful opportunity to further illustrate Shutterstock's growth into the sports industry within the larger editorial photography category," said Ben Pfeifer, Shutterstock's General Manager of Editorial.

About SilverHub

Founded in 2016 and already with offices in locations such as London, New York, LA and Hamburg, SilverHub has swiftly built a high-end photo assignment business alongside its own editorial operation. SilverHub provides highly tailored services to a range of global brands, major editorial clients and sports rights holders, enabling them to take greater control over their content and to have deeper engagement with their audiences, customers and fans.

About Shutterstock, Inc.

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), directly and through its group subsidiaries, is a leading global provider of high-quality licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, videos and music to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. Working with its growing community of over 350,000 contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 180 million images and more than 9 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The company also owns Bigstock, a value-oriented stock media agency; Shutterstock Custom, a custom content creation platform, Offset, a high-end image collection; PremiumBeat a curated royalty-free music library; and Rex Features, a premier source of editorial images for the world's media.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com

