EXCHANGE NOTICE, 15 MARCH 2018 SHARES
DELISTING FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI: AHTIUM PLC
The share of Ahtium Plc will be delisted from the Nasdaq Helsinki.
The share of Ahtium Plc will be listed for the last time on March 15, 2018.
Identifiers:
Trading code: AHTIUM ISIN code: FI0009014716 id: 66042 Last listing day: 15 March 2018
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE, 15.3.2018 OSAKKEET
OSAKKEEN POISTAMINEN NASDAQ HELSINGISTÄ: AHTIUM OYJ
Ahtium Oyj:n osake poistetaan Nasdaq Helsingistä.
Ahtium Oyj:n osake on viimeisen kerran listalla 15.3.2018.
Perustiedot:
Kaupankäyntitunnus: AHTIUM ISIN koodi: FI0009014716 id: 66042 Viimeinen listauspäivä: 15.3.2018
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
