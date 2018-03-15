

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss National Bank maintained its expansionary monetary policy stance on Thursday, as widely expected, and reiterated that it will remain active in the foreign exchange market as necessary.



The interest rate on sight deposits at the SNB was retained at -0.75 percent and the target range for the three-month Libor was kept unchanged between -1.25 percent and -0.25 percent.



The bank observed that the Swiss franc has appreciated slightly overall on the back of the weaker US dollar. The Swiss franc remains highly valued.



The SNB assessed that the negative interest rate and its willingness to intervene in the foreign exchange market, as necessary, remain essential.



The bank downgraded its inflation forecast for both this year and next. Inflation for this year was seen at 0.6 percent instead of 0.7 percent. For 2019, the SNB expects inflation of 0.9 percent compared to 1.1 percent estimated initially. For 2020, the bank projected 1.9 percent.



The SNB continues to expect GDP growth of around 2 percent for 2018.



