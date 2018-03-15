Savills said it made a good start to 2018 but highlighted market uncertainty as the estate agent and property adviser posted a 3.5% rise in underlying annual profit. Underlying profit for the year to the end of December rose to £140.5m from £135.8m helped by currency movements. Stripping out currency swings, underlying profit was £136.6m. Statutory pre-tax profit rose 13% to £112.4m or £109.6m in constant currency. The company increased the annual dividend by 4% to 30.2p a share. Savills ...

