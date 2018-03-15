Consumer products group PZ Cussons updated the market on its trading for the year ending 31 May on Thursday, issuing a profit warning amid tough trading conditions. The FTSE 250 company had reported in January that performance in the first half of the year was constrained by conditions in the UK and Nigeria, and that delivery of the full year result would be dependent on conditions in those markets for the balance of year. On Thursday morning, it said it was now apparent that profit for the full ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...