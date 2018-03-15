Housebuilder Persimmon has appointed Roger Devlin as chairman with effect from 1 June. Devlin, who is chairman of pub operator and brewer Marston's, chairman designate of William Hill and senior independent director of the Football Association, will step down from the last two roles in May. Nigel Mills, senior independent director and acting chairman of Persimmon, said: "Following a very thorough process, the board has agreed that Roger is the right candidate to chair Persimmon. I am sure that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...