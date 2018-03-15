

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 14-March-18



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 14/03/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,701,261.21 12.1789



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 14/03/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 2008585 USD 34,299,805.14 17.0766



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 14/03/2018 IE00BDF12W49 135152 USD 2,874,112.12 21.2658



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 14/03/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,866,747.61 19.8667



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 14/03/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,436,325.95 10.8727



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 14/03/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 6650000 USD 72,621,665.70 10.9206



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 14/03/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 46,962,031.67 12.5904



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 14/03/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 419,171.55 13.9677



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 14/03/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,174,365.37 16.4018



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 14/03/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 981000 EUR 16,281,890.23 16.5972



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 14/03/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 280010 GBP 3,089,216.48 11.0325



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 14/03/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3150000 USD 54,337,407.69 17.25



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 14/03/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2450000 USD 46,795,733.94 19.1003



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 14/03/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3242725 EUR 57,651,918.94 17.7788



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 14/03/2018 IE00BDF16114 686000 EUR 10,347,461.75 15.0838



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 14/03/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 270000 EUR 4,173,593.36 15.4578



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 14/03/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 332000 EUR 5,582,911.01 16.816



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 14/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,335,884.28 18.5539



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 14/03/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 281000 EUR 4,626,048.07 16.4628



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 14/03/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1540000 GBP 16,159,568.77 10.4932



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 14/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,291,362.74 18.4454



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 14/03/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,209,658.97 20.8458



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 14/03/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,744,333.51 21.3592



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 14/03/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,455,076.19 18.4271



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 14/03/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,758,248.21 18.4264



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 14/03/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 18,788,081.75 13.4201



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 14/03/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 226250 CHF 4,407,904.61 19.4825



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 14/03/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 891000 EUR 14,901,831.29 16.7248



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 14/03/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 680010 GBP 7,648,204.72 11.2472



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 14/03/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2796000 USD 58,771,121.62 21.0197



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 14/03/2018 IE00BVXC4854 13737000 USD 229,981,276.83 16.7417



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 14/03/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 286837 USD 5,179,623.46 18.0577



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 14/03/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,405,819.75 5.245



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 14/03/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1681240 USD 32,025,999.28 19.049



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 14/03/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,054,210.55 16.2186



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 14/03/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,879,254.04 14.4558



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 14/03/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 414,341.93 18.3418



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 14/03/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 344,113.00 21.5071



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 14/03/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 520000 USD 11,387,190.89 21.8984



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 14/03/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 18,175,982.86 19.9736



