

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's central bank decided to keep its key rate unchanged, as widely expected, and hinted a rate hike soon.



The Executive Board of Norges Bank maintained its policy rate at 0.50 percent. The previous change in the rate was a quarter-point reduction in March 2016.



The board said the outlook for the Norwegian economy indicates that it will soon be correct to raise the key rate.



Growth appears to be somewhat stronger than previously expected, and capacity utilization in the Norwegian economy is approaching a normal level, the bank said.



Underlying inflation is low, but higher capacity utilization will probably contribute to the growth in prices and wages gradually increasing.



'As we look at the outlook and the risk picture, the key rate will most likely be set up after the summer of this year,' Norges Bank Governor Oystein Olsen, said.



