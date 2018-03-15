Royal Dutch Shell plc

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") announces its intention to propose to the 2018 Annual General Meeting that Ann Godbehere be appointed a Director of the Company with effect from May 23, 2018. Hans Wijers, Deputy Chair and Senior Independent Director, has notified the Company of his intention to retire and not seek reappointment at the 2018 Annual General Meeting.

Chad Holliday, Chair of Royal Dutch Shell plc, said "The Nomination and Succession Committee recommended Ann Godbehere's appointment to the Board following its review of the skills, knowledge and experience needed and a rigorous and thorough search process. Ann has a wealth of financial expertise, and the Board is delighted to recommend to shareholders that she be appointed a Director of the Company.

Hans Wijers has confirmed he will not be standing for reappointment at the 2018 AGM. I would like to take this opportunity to thank him for his nine years of outstanding contributions to the Board, including service as Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Corporate and Social Responsibility Committee. We will greatly miss his pragmatism, incisive leadership and strong collegiality and wish him continued success.'

Ann Godbehere

Born April 14, 1955. Ann Godbehere is a Canadian and British dual national and has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry.

She started her career with Sun Life of Canada in 1976 in Montreal, Canada and joined M&G Group in 1981 where she served as Senior Vice President and Controller for both life and health and property and casualty businesses throughout North America. She joined Swiss Re in 1996 and served as Chief Financial Officer from 2003 to 2007, and from 2008 to 2009 she was interim Chief Financial Officer and an Executive Director of Northern Rock bank in the initial period following its nationalisation.

She served as a Non-executive Director of Prudential plc from 2007 to 2017, and has been a Non-executive Director of UBS AG and UBS Group AG since 2009 and 2014 respectively, Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited since 2010, and British American Tobacco since 2011. She was appointed Senior Independent Director of Rio Tinto plc in June 2017. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants and a Fellow of the Certified General Accountants Association of Canada.

NOTES

1. Subject to her appointment at the Annual General Meeting, Ann Godbehere will serve as a Non-executive Director and a member of the Audit Committee with effect from May 23, 2018.

2. On February 22, 2018, British American Tobacco plc announced that Ann Godbehere will retire from the Board with effect from the conclusion of its Annual General Meeting to be held on April 25, 2018.

March 15, 2018

Linda M. Szymanski

Company Secretary

Royal Dutch Shell plc

