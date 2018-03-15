

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Shrugging off weak cues from Wall Street and Asian markets, the German market is edging higher Thursday morning, with investors looking ahead to some economic data from the zone.



The benchmark DAX is up 49.32 points or 0.4 percent at 12,287.06. On Wednesday, the DAX edged up by 0.14 percent.



Shares of airliner Lufthansa are up nearly 2 percent, after having declined early on in the session after the company said that higher fuel prices may impact its earnings in 2018.



Infineon is rising 1.7 percent and Volkswagen is up 1.6 percent. Muench. Rueckvers is adding about 1.4 percent and Adidas is up 1 percent.



Allianz, Siemens, Continental AG, BASF, SAP and Merck are modestly higher.



Bank stocks are mostly subdued. Commerzbank is trading 0.4 percent down and Deutsche Bank is down slightly.



