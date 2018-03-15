Hostelco 2018 Strengthens Its Leadership Reflecting the Growth of the Equipment Industry

BARCELONA, Spain, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Hostelco ( http://www.hostelco.com ), the leading Spanish trade show on equipment and machinery for restaurants, hotels and catering and one of the benchmark events in Europe, is holding its 19th edition to showcase the latest innovations from the most important companies in the industry. This coming April, Hostelco will be held together with Alimentaria, creating the largest national and international platform in the equipment, food, gastronomy and hospitality sector.

Organized by the Fira de Barcelona and the Spanish Federation of Associations of Manufacturers of Machinery for Hotels, Communities and Similar Industries (FELAC), Hostelco will jointly hold its next edition for the first time with the International Food and Drink Fair, Alimentaria, from April 16-19, 2018.

Both shows will cover the entire culinary and food value chain in a common platform, along with new products, technologies and innovative solutions in the areas of machinery and equipment for restaurants, hotels and catering. Together, the two events expect 4,500 exhibitors, 27% of which will be international participants from 70 countries, occupying 100,000 m2.

In addition, Hostelco will organize meetings between exhibiting companies and the over 600 national and international buyers invited from Germany, Belgium, France, Italy, The Netherlands, Portugal, the UK, Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia, all of them growing markets. Both international buyers -principally importers- and national distributors participate in the sector dedicated to equipment, machinery and accessories for hospitality. In addition to these groups, representatives from 80 hotel, restaurant and catering chains will also be participating.

Innovation and knowledge

The Hostelco Experience - Live Gastronomy area will feature demonstrations, showcooking and conferences -some of which will be focused on the world of confectionery, ice cream and baking- with prestigious international chefs, such as Nando Jubany, Paco Roncero, Andoni Luis Aduriz & Guillermo Cruz or Mario Sandoval.

The Hostelco Experience will also house the Live Hotel, a space designed by decorators specialized in hotels that will create the reception, rooms, fitness space and spa of a latest-generation hotel, featuring the decorative and technology trends involved in a new concept of hospitality.

The Hostelco Coffee Area will also be among the highlights of the fair, bringing together professionals and companies dedicated to machinery, equipment and accessories for coffee, from the roaster to the cup. In addition, barista championships, round table discussions and master classes aimed at promoting the culture of coffee will also be held.