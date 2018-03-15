

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall (RNMBF.PK) reported that, at Group level, fiscal 2017 earnings after taxes amounted to 252 million euros, compared to 215 million euros in 2016. Including the earnings attributable to non-controlling interests, earnings per share for 2017 was 5.24 euros compared to 4.69 euros. Operating earnings (EBIT before special items) climbed by 13% to 400 million euros compared to 353 million euros, in the previous year. The Group's operating margin rose to 6.8% from 6.3%, prior year.



The Rheinmetall Group generated sales of 5.90 billion euros in fiscal 2017, an increase of 5% compared to 5.60 billion euros. Both segments again contributed to the Group's growth in sales. The Automotive segment's sales increased by 8% to 2.86 billion euros. The Defence segment reported sales of 3.04 billion euros in the fiscal year, up 3% on the figure for the previous year.



The Rheinmetall Group is forecasting continued growth in organic sales and a further increase in operating earnings in its Automotive and Defence divisions for fiscal 2018. Rheinmetall said its annual sales are set to rise organically by 8% to 9% in the current fiscal year. Both segments are expected to contribute to sales growth. The Group said it will achieve a margin of around 7%.



The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will be proposing a dividend of 1.70 euros per share at the Annual General Meeting on May 8, 2018, putting the distribution ratio at approximately 32%.



