ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Senior Independent Director and Board Committee Change

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

APPOINTMENT OF DEPUTY CHAIR AND SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AND BOARD COMMITTEE CHANGES

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") announces the following appointment and changes to the membership of the Board Committees:

DEPUTY CHAIR AND SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Gerard Kleisterlee has been appointed Deputy Chair and Senior Independent Director with effect from May 23, 2018. Gerard Kleisterlee succeeds Hans Wijers in this role following confirmation from Mr Wijers that, having served as a Director of the Company for nine years, he will not seek reappointment as a Director at the 2018 Annual General Meeting.

As Deputy Chair and Senior Independent Director, Gerard Kleisterlee becomes a member of the Nomination and Succession Committee.

CORPORATE AND SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COMMITTEE

Sir Nigel Sheinwald, a Non-executive Director, has been appointed as Chair of the Corporate and Social Responsibility Committee ("CSRC"), and Linda Stuntz, a Non-executive Director, has been appointed a member of the CSRC. Both appointments are effective from May 23, 2018.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Subject to her appointment by shareholders as a Director of the Company at the 2018 AGM, Ann Godbehere has been appointed a member of the Audit Committee ("AC") with effect from May 23, 2018. Linda Stuntz stands down as a member of the AC on May 22, 2018.

BOARD COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP

Following these changes, the membership of each of the Board Committees is as follows:

COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP



Audit Committee Euleen Goh (Chair)

Ann Godbehere

Roberto Setubal

Gerrit Zalm

Corporate and Social Responsibility Committee Sir Nigel Sheinwald (Chair)

Catherine Hughes

Linda Stuntz

Nomination and Succession Committee Charles Holliday (Chair)

Gerard Kleisterlee

Linda Stuntz

Remuneration Committee Gerard Kleisterlee (Chair)

Catherine Hughes

Sir Nigel Sheinwald

Gerrit Zalm

March 15, 2018

Linda M. Szymanski

Company Secretary

Royal Dutch Shell plc

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 4540

United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.