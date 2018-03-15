ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Senior Independent Director and Board Committee Change

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
APPOINTMENT OF DEPUTY CHAIR AND SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AND BOARD COMMITTEE CHANGES
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") announces the following appointment and changes to the membership of the Board Committees:
DEPUTY CHAIR AND SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
Gerard Kleisterlee has been appointed Deputy Chair and Senior Independent Director with effect from May 23, 2018. Gerard Kleisterlee succeeds Hans Wijers in this role following confirmation from Mr Wijers that, having served as a Director of the Company for nine years, he will not seek reappointment as a Director at the 2018 Annual General Meeting.
As Deputy Chair and Senior Independent Director, Gerard Kleisterlee becomes a member of the Nomination and Succession Committee.
CORPORATE AND SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COMMITTEE
Sir Nigel Sheinwald, a Non-executive Director, has been appointed as Chair of the Corporate and Social Responsibility Committee ("CSRC"), and Linda Stuntz, a Non-executive Director, has been appointed a member of the CSRC. Both appointments are effective from May 23, 2018.
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Subject to her appointment by shareholders as a Director of the Company at the 2018 AGM, Ann Godbehere has been appointed a member of the Audit Committee ("AC") with effect from May 23, 2018. Linda Stuntz stands down as a member of the AC on May 22, 2018.
BOARD COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP
Following these changes, the membership of each of the Board Committees is as follows:
|COMMITTEE
|MEMBERSHIP
Audit Committee
|Euleen Goh (Chair)
Ann Godbehere
Roberto Setubal
Gerrit Zalm
Corporate and Social Responsibility Committee
|Sir Nigel Sheinwald (Chair)
Catherine Hughes
Linda Stuntz
Nomination and Succession Committee
|Charles Holliday (Chair)
Gerard Kleisterlee
Linda Stuntz
Remuneration Committee
|Gerard Kleisterlee (Chair)
Catherine Hughes
Sir Nigel Sheinwald
Gerrit Zalm
March 15, 2018
Linda M. Szymanski
Company Secretary
Royal Dutch Shell plc
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 70 377 4540
United States: +1 832 337 2034
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.