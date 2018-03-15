sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

25,18 Euro		-0,035
-0,14 %
WKN: A0D94M ISIN: GB00B03MLX29 Ticker-Symbol: R6C 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 50
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,14
25,14
12:54
25,135
25,14
12:54
15.03.2018 | 11:19
(10 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Senior Independent Director and Board Committee Change

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

APPOINTMENT OF DEPUTY CHAIR AND SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AND BOARD COMMITTEE CHANGES

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") announces the following appointment and changes to the membership of the Board Committees:

DEPUTY CHAIR AND SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Gerard Kleisterlee has been appointed Deputy Chair and Senior Independent Director with effect from May 23, 2018. Gerard Kleisterlee succeeds Hans Wijers in this role following confirmation from Mr Wijers that, having served as a Director of the Company for nine years, he will not seek reappointment as a Director at the 2018 Annual General Meeting.

As Deputy Chair and Senior Independent Director, Gerard Kleisterlee becomes a member of the Nomination and Succession Committee.

CORPORATE AND SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COMMITTEE

Sir Nigel Sheinwald, a Non-executive Director, has been appointed as Chair of the Corporate and Social Responsibility Committee ("CSRC"), and Linda Stuntz, a Non-executive Director, has been appointed a member of the CSRC. Both appointments are effective from May 23, 2018.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Subject to her appointment by shareholders as a Director of the Company at the 2018 AGM, Ann Godbehere has been appointed a member of the Audit Committee ("AC") with effect from May 23, 2018. Linda Stuntz stands down as a member of the AC on May 22, 2018.

BOARD COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP

Following these changes, the membership of each of the Board Committees is as follows:

COMMITTEEMEMBERSHIP

Audit Committee		Euleen Goh (Chair)
Ann Godbehere
Roberto Setubal
Gerrit Zalm

Corporate and Social Responsibility Committee		Sir Nigel Sheinwald (Chair)
Catherine Hughes
Linda Stuntz

Nomination and Succession Committee		Charles Holliday (Chair)
Gerard Kleisterlee
Linda Stuntz

Remuneration Committee		Gerard Kleisterlee (Chair)
Catherine Hughes
Sir Nigel Sheinwald
Gerrit Zalm

March 15, 2018

Linda M. Szymanski

Company Secretary

Royal Dutch Shell plc

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 4540

United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.


© 2018 PR Newswire