Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2018) - FANDOM SPORTS Media (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ42) ("FANDOM SPORTS" or the "Company") today announces the contracting of HHS Technology Group ("HHS") as a result of the successful testing of the Company's proof of concept on HHS's US Government Blockchain architecture design and test platform. Now selected to be FANDOM SPORTS' back-end platform technology partner, HHS will provide in-depth input into the final implementation of platform features for mass deployment upon the upgraded releases of both Android and iOS commercial version apps.

"HHS Technology Group is a leading technology and solution provider for the US Government Healthcare sector which requires sophisticated security and efficiency features," states Mr. Shikari, President & CTO of HHS Technology Group. "HHS products provide a complete 3T solution - Timeliness, Traceability and Transparency for business processes with a high level of information security demands. Our team is poised to become a disruptive player in Blockchain solutions, and I'm excited to lead us towards growth and new opportunities. FANDOM SPORTS has chosen wisely in terms of the correct path for select secured information solutions, pertaining to their new sports entertainment platform. The HHS Team will be implementing Blockchain solutions on a complete global platform architecture in order to support FANDOM SPORTS global aspirations and partnership based expansion plans. Blockchain's potential is transformational, the landscape is nascent and developing, while the opportunities are limitless."

About HHS Technology Group, LLC

HHS Tech Group is a software and solutions company serving the needs of government agencies and public programs in the health and human services sector. HHS Tech Group delivers modular solutions, software products, and integration services for modernization and operation of systems across a wide spectrum of health and human services programs such as Medicaid, SNAP, TANF, Child Welfare and many more. Their products and solutions are designed and focused to support Financial Management, Provider Management, Member Management, Integrated Eligibility and Enrolment Management, Service Authorization Management and Third Party Liability Management.

About FANDOM SPORTS:

"Pick A Fight. Talk Trash. Get Rewarded."

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content.

The FANDOM SPORTS App is the Company's core product, which is the ultimate destination for unfiltered raw sports talk. The app allows passionate sports fans to unleash their primal sports passions, pick fights and earn rewards.

Download the app and bring your crew. Talking trash is better with friends. The more you invite, the more in-app virtual currency FanCoins you can earn.

