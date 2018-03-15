Ion-exchange Resin Market to Witness Augmented Demand From Power And Pharmaceutical Industries Till 2022 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global ion-exchange resin market gains significance in the recent years and is also expected to continue enhancing in the forecast period. Generally, ion exchange resins are polymers that offer ability to exchange particular ions surrounded by the polymer with ions in a solution passed through them. This nature is also observed in several natural systems such as living cells and soils. Therefore, the use of synthetic resins is not confined only to water purification, but also in several other applications that include splitting out some elements. These exchanges happen without physical alteration to the ion exchange material. Ion exchangers are insoluble acids or bases having salts which are also insoluble and this enables them to exchange positive or negatively charged ions. Natural substances such as cellulose, proteins, living cells and soil particles display ion exchange properties that play a crucial role in functioning. Technically, resins are prepared as spherical beads ranging from 0.5 to 1mm in diameter. These elements appear solid under microscopic inspection.

On the contrary, the molecular structure is relatively open which means that a solution is passed down a resin bed that can flow through the cross-linked polymer that can bring it into closer contact with ion exchange sites. Therefore, globally the market is projected to reach at a higher CAGR in the forecast period since factors such as urbanization and increasing prosperity in APAC regions and rising demand for nuclear energy. Ion-exchange resin market is driven by factors such as water softening and demineralizing applications in water treatment, nuclear and chemical plants. Additionally, R&D departments of various companies conduct research on the rising number of applications of ion exchange resin market.

Ion-exchange resin industry is segmented into cationic resins, anionic resins, chelation resins and adsorbent resins. Chelation resins and adsorbent resins are expected to rise at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Cationic resins are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Based on end-use industry, the ion-exchange resin market is segmented into water treatment, power, food & beverages, pharmaceutical and chemicals. Power segment constituted a significant position in the market during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to rise at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Ion-exchange resin industry geographically spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle-East & Africa. APAC regions such as India, China and South Korea are the fertile markets contributing to the growth of ion-exchange resin market. The ion-exchange resin market in North America and Europe is anticipated to grow at a sluggish CAGR in the forecast period. The key players in the ion-exchange resin industry include The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Purolite Inc, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Lanxess AG, Ion Exchange Ltd, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Finex Oy, Lanxess, and Thermax Limited.

Global Ion-exchange Resin Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 - 2022)

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

Global Ion-exchange Resin Key Players Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 - 2022)

• Dow Chemical

• Lanxess

• Purolite

• Mitsubishi Chemical

• ResinTech

• Ion Exchange

Global Ion-exchange Resin Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 - 2022)

• Cation Exchange Resin

• Anion Exchange Resin

Global Ion-exchange Resin Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 - 2022)

• Water treatment

• Food industry

• Production of High Purity Water

• Other

