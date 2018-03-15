sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

IAR Systems Group AB Annual Report 2017

SOLNA, Sweden, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors and the CEO of IAR Systems Group AB hereby present the annual report for IAR Systems Group AB and the IAR Group for the financial year 2017. The Annual General Meeting of IAR Systems Group AB (publ), corporate identification number 556400-7200, will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at Spårvagnshallarna, Birger Jarlsgatan 57 A in Stockholm. If you would like to receive the annual report in printed form, please send an email to josefin.skarin@iar.com.

CONTACT:
Stefan Skarin
CEO
IAR Systems Group AB
email: stefan.skarin@iar.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/iar-systems-group-ab/r/iar-systems-group-ab-annual-report-2017,c2472878

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/1072/2472878/806051.pdf

PDF


© 2018 PR Newswire