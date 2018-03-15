Regulatory News:

The Groupe Eurotunnel SE (Paris:GET) 2017 Registration Document was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (French financial markets regulator) on 13 March 2018.

The 2017 Registration Document includes the following:

Annual Financial Report;

Board of Directors' governance report;

Description of the treasury shares buyback programme.

This Registration Document is made publicly available under the conditions set out by current regulations and can also be viewed on the Getlink website (www.getlinkgroup.com).

