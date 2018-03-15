Technopath Clinical Diagnostics and Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Enter Global Distribution Agreement

Long-term agreement expands Beckman Coulter customers' access to high-quality QC products, supporting efficient and reliable patient care worldwide

BALLINA, CO. TIPPERARY, Ireland and BREA, California, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Technopath Clinical Diagnostics (Technopath), a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of total quality control (QC) solutions for clinical laboratories, and Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, a global leader in the clinical diagnostics industry, today announce the signing of a long-term supply and distribution agreement. Under the agreement, Technopath will supply and enable Beckman Coulter to distribute the full range of Technopath Multichem QC products, including QC materials and its IAMQC data management solutions, in over 100 countries around the globe.

Technopath's proprietary manufacturing processes allow incorporation of a greater number of analytes into a single matrix, which ultimately enables extensive test menu consolidation. Consolidation of QC materials enables clinical laboratories to significantly reduce labor, reclaim storage space and minimise waste, leading to a more efficient quality control process. Furthermore, Technopath's full suite of integrated data management solutions complete the total solution for QC.

Beckman Coulter helps clinical laboratory professionals provide better patient care by delivering accurate diagnostic information. The company's scalable instruments, comprehensive diagnostics tests and business management systems help streamline processes to enhance laboratory efficiency, reduce costs and speed the delivery of results. Together, with Technopath's high-quality, consolidated QC solutions, Beckman Coulter can continue to help customers focus on increasing laboratory efficiency, whilst ensuring the reliability of patient data.

"We are delighted to partner with Beckman Coulter, a company that we have enjoyed a strong relationship with since the initial launch of our quality control products in 2008," said Malcom Bell, chief executive officer of Technopath. "This strategic partnership will now allow us to bring that synergy to a global customer base and ensure Beckman Coulter customers from all over the world have access to our high-quality products."

"Use of independent quality control materials is a requirement under ISO15189 and is absolutely crucial in the clinical laboratory. Technopath's highly efficient QC solution will help Beckman Coulter customers address the strong and growing demand for multi-constituent quality control products, and meets the requirements of lab accreditation", commented John Blackwood, senior vice president of products and services at Beckman Coulter.

Beckman Coulter anticipates distribution of an initial set of Technopath QC products for chemistry and immunoassay under this agreement in Europe immediately, with other regions to follow as registrations are completed.

About Technopath Clinical Diagnostics

Technopath Clinical Diagnostics is a global leader in the development and manufacture of total quality control (QC) solutions for clinical laboratories. In 2008, we launched the In-Vitro Diagnostic industry's first truly consolidated Immunochemistry quality control materials. Consolidating multiple tests into one QC product enables clinical laboratories to significantly improve the efficiency and cost effectiveness of QC processes. Our IAMQCsoftware platform automates the handling and management of QC data, while facilitating laboratory accreditation requirements. Today, our products are used by leading laboratories in over 120 countries. For more information on Technopath Clinical Diagnostics, visit www.technopathcd.com. Technopath has been supported by Enterprise Ireland.

About Beckman Coulter

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics helps healthcare and laboratory professionals provide better patient care by delivering the accurate diagnostic information they need, when they need it. For over 80 years, Beckman Coulter has been the partner of choice for healthcare organizations. Our scalable instruments, comprehensive diagnostic tests and business management services are trusted by hospitals, laboratories and other critical care settings around the world. We share in our customers' mission toward continuous improvement and quality patient care, because we believe when efficiency and clinical outcomes are improved, patients benefit and we can move healthcare forward for every person.

