Firmitas Earns Frost & Sullivan's Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Recognition for its Operational Security Solutions

ValidiGate' is a device-agnostic, adaptable operational security solution that offers deterministic protection for new and legacy-based systems

LONDON, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the deterministic operational technology security solutions for industrial infrastructure industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Firmitas with the 2017 European Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award for its innovative approach to the OT market with its ValidiGateTM solutions. The solutions prevent attacks and enable systems to operate deterministically in accordance to their original design and purpose, under any given condition.

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/654340/Frost_and_Sullivan_Firmitas_Award.jpg

"Firmitas' solutions fill the gaps that occur when IT security solutions are applied to the OT environment. Firmitas can provide device or system-side protection to any type of dedicated system, including Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), mission-critical applications, and financial systems, using any communication protocol," said Nandini Natarajan, Senior Research Analyst.

Firmitas offers solutions that can actually block the attack right at the communication level, even before cyber attackers can engage with the protected device. The key to Firmitas' success is allowing customers to define what should happen, and then only allowing those defined actions to occur-thereby taking a proactive approach to preventing attacks. Firmitas combines this real-time attack prevention with other cybersecurity solutions, such as threat detection, advanced monitoring, and situational awareness, to improve overall operational efficiency. Firmitas' solutions are also developed to be user friendly and are designed for hassle-free retrofitting so the solutions can be easily applied to both existing and new systems.

Key advantages of Firmitas' solutions include:

Protects any device that communicates, as well as new and legacy systems

Provides white listing-based deterministic protection

Offers process-oriented security

Firmitas provides proof-of-concepts (POCs) and other demonstration tools to potential customers to show how its offerings can protect industrial systems. To gain a wider global reach and to ensure a world-class customer service experience, Firmitas has been actively partnering with well-known and established system integrators and large equipment vendors, such as Tech Mahindra Limited, to deliver and install its services effectively. These partnerships allow Firmitas to offer new customers hands-on solution training until they are well versed and comfortable with the technology.

"In less than two years, Firmitas has established a strong partner and customer network, establishing it as a rising player in this market," said Nandini Natarajan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in devising a strong growth strategy and robustly implementing it. The recipient has shown strength in terms of innovation in products and technologies, leadership in customer value as well as speed in response to market needs. The award looks at the emerging market players in the industry and recognizes their best practices that are positioned for future growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Firmitas

Firmitas Cyber Solutions is a technology company providing patent-pending cyber-defense solutions, with a goal of protecting connected systems, and specifically mission-critical systems.

By developing next-generation cyber-defense technologies for device-side (rather than network-based) protection, Firmitas enables improved efficiency and reduced exposure to cyber risks.

The cyber-protection can be applied to new systems as well as existing deployments (retro-fitting), thereby protecting systems, from remote attacks, based on crafted-messages, via the communication channels.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

