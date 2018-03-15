The "Europe Data Backup and Recovery Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Data Backup and Recovery Market would witness market growth at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period 2017-2023

The data backup process encompasses copying and archiving enterprise data, as data can be accessed in case of deletion or data corruption. Data backup and recovery solutions are offered in various customized software forms and as a service, which is popularly known as Backup-as-a-Services (BaaS). Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) is pivotal technology used in instances where there is threat to an organization.

DRaaS is used to protect and recover enterprise data from various threats, manmade or natural. Protecting data is vital for enterprises and consumers, and the cloud based disaster recovery service helps in reducing operational and capital expenditures. The demand for reliable data backup and recovery software solutions would influence the digital transformation and data protection across verticals.

Scope of the Report

Based on Type, the market report segments the market into Software and Services.

Software includes Data Replication, Data Reduction, and Data Retention.

Services include Professional and Managed Services.

Based on Application, the market report segments the market into Media Storage Backup, Application Backup, and Email Backup.

Based on Deployment Type, the market report segments the market into Cloud and On-Premise.

Based on Organization Size, the market report segments the market into Small Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.

Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market into BFSI, Government, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Media Entertainment, Retail, Telecom IT, Education, and Others.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Europe Data Backup Recovery Market

Chapter 4. Europe Data Backup Recovery Market by Application

Chapter 5. Europe Data Backup Recovery Market by Organization Size

Chapter 6. Europe Data Backup Recovery Market by Deployment Type

Chapter 7. Europe Data Backup Recovery Market by Vertical

Chapter 8. Europe Data Backup Recovery Market by Country

Chapter 9. Competitive Study

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company

CA Technologies, Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Commvault

Acronis, Inc.

Netapp, Inc.

Unitrends, Inc.

