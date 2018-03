NUREMBERG (dpa-AFX) - The Supervisory Board of Leoni AG (LEOGN) has appointed Aldo Kamper as President & CEO. He will take office at the latest on 1 October 2018. The company said there are currently negotiations about him taking office at an earlier point in time.



Aldo Kamper has been in charge of Osram Opto Semiconductors since 2010.



