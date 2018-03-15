Dairy Alternatives Market Worth $35.06 Billion by 2024 | CAGR: 16.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globaldairy alternatives market is expected to reach USD 35.06 billion by 2024, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising number of lactose intolerance cases and increasing consumer awareness towards health, is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



The global dairy alternatives market has numerous manufacturers, however is dominated by a few players including Blue Diamond Growers, Earth's Own Food, SunOpta, Vitasoy International, and Whitewave Foods Company. New product launch with improved product texture, taste and flavors is the key strategy adopted by these players to maintain their market share.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and Food Canning Establishment Registration, and Scheduled Process Regulations, have laid down guidelines which are to be adhered by dairy alternative product manufacturers. The stringent regulations imposed on the manufacturing of dairy alternatives as they are directly consumed by consumers are expected to be a key threat to the industry participants.

Companies in the industry, have integrated their operations across the value chain by indulging in raw material procurement, manufacturing, as well as distribution sectors in order to gain a competitive edge in the industry. The competitive rivalry among the existing players is high which has thus compelled them to invest in R&D activities in order to come with improvised products.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Dairy Alternatives Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report By Product (Soy Milk, Almond Milk, Rice Milk), By Formulation (Plain, Flavored), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2013 - 2024" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/dairy-alternatives-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Soy milk product segment is expected to ascend at a CAGR of 15.7% over the forecast period, on account high demand for soy milk, especially by the Asian consumers

Plain formulation segment accounted for over 52.7% of the market share in 2016, owing to its increasing preference especially by geriatric population as they are cholesterol free

Food is expected to be the fastest growing application segment on account of rising health awareness among consumers, lactose intolerance cases and the subsequent high demand for non-dairy cheese and yogurt

Asia Pacific held the largest market share of 49.7% in 2016 and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period on account of the presence of high lactose intolerant population, especially in the Southeast Asia

held the largest market share of 49.7% in 2016 and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period on account of the presence of high lactose intolerant population, especially in the Major players in the industry have adopted production capacity expansion and new product development with additional nutritional values to gain competitive edge and cater to the emerging markets

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Snack Pellet Market - The global snack pellet market is expected to reach over USD 8 billion by 2024, growing at an estimated CAGR of around 6% from 2016 to 2024.

Savory Snacks Market - The global savory snacks market size was valued at USD 94.30 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow rapidly on account of rising demand for healthy food.

Cold Chain Market - The global cold chain market size was valued at USD 159.25 billion in 2015. The increasing number of food safety and pharma counterfeit incidents across the globe.

Craft Beer Market - The global craft beer market size was valued at USD 85.02 billion in 2015 and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period

Grand View Research has segmented the global dairy alternatives market on the basis of product, formulation, application, and region:

Dairy Alternatives Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2013 - 2024) Soy Milk Almond Milk Rice Milk Others

Dairy Alternatives Formulation Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2013 - 2024) Plain Sweetened Unsweetened Flavored Sweetened Unsweetened

Dairy Alternatives Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2013 - 2024) Food Cheese Desserts Snacks Beverages

Dairy Alternatives Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2013 - 2024) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK Italy France Spain Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia New Zealand Latin America The Middle East & Africa South Africa



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/food-and-beverages

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com