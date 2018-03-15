Cyient Positioned in the Winner's Circle of the HfS Aerospace Engineering Services Blueprint 2017

Independent analyst report highlights company's solution portfolio, acquisitions, aero-engine expertise, innovation and patent credentials, and client quality as key differentiators

HYDERABAD, India, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Cyient, a global provider of engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, networks, digital solutions, and operations management services to global industry leaders, has been positioned in the Winner's Circle of the HfS Blueprint Report for Aerospace Engineering Services 2017. The report by HfS Research, a leading analyst firm, is the first time the HfS Blueprint methodology has been applied to the aerospace and defense (A&D) engineering services marketplace.

The Aerospace Engineering Services Blueprint recognized Cyient's cross-segment expertise and strong focus on mechanical and electronics disciplines. It acknowledged the company's end-to-end service portfolio, focus on capability augmentation through acquisitions, and their expertise throughout the aerospace engine lifecycle. The Blueprint cited the company for its strong credentials in innovation, including its high number of patents, highlighted that Cyient is among leaders in "high-end design," and noted the significant number of clients among the top 100 A&D companies.

Commenting on the achievement, Anand Parameswaram, Senior Vice President for Aerospace & Defense, Cyient, said, "This recognition validates Cyient's deep domain capabilities, commitment to delivering innovative engineering solutions, and our strong presence in the industry. As the commercial aerospace market focus shifts toward manufacturing, aftermarket services, and avionics, we expect our robust client relationships, partnership ecosystem, and strategic acquisitions to become key drivers of growth. It is encouraging to see HfS recognizing us for our collaborative relationships with clients and our innovative approach to the market."

Pareekh Jain, Senior Vice President, HfS Research, and the lead analyst for A&D Engineering Blueprint said, "Cyient was built based on its capabilities in the aerospace sector with a focus on support for the most complex aircraft engines in operation. It is remarkable how the company has diversified and developed the requisite domain depth in other portfolios as well. They are among leaders in innovation and digital solutions in the A&D sector and continue to make investments in developing capabilities centered around high-value, complex solutions. The company's client-centric value proposition is strengthened by the acquisitions it has made in the areas of testing and certification, MRO, and manufacturing over the last few years. Cyient has become a global player in A&D solutions by serving as a trusted partner to the largest OEMs in the sector by providing integrated design, build, and maintain capabilities."

About Cyient:

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) provides engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, networks, and operations management services to global industry leaders. Cyient leverages the power of digital technology and advanced analytics capabilities, along with domain knowledge and technical expertise, to solve complex business problems.As a Design, Build, and Maintain partner, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help clients focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve.

Relationships form the core of how Cyient works. With over 14,000 employees in 21 countries, Cyient partners with clients to operate as part of their extended team, in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, medical, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, utilities, industrial, energy and natural resources.

About HfS Research:

HfS Research is The Services Research Company'-the leading analyst authority and global community for business operations and IT services. The firm helps organizations validate and improve their global operations with world-class research, benchmarking and peer networking. HfS Research was named "Independent Analyst Firm of the Year for 2016" by the Institute of Industry Analyst Relations which voted on 170 other leading analysts. HfS Chief Analyst, Phil Fersht, was named Analyst of the Year in 2016 for the third time.

