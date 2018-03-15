Blockchain Industries, Inc.: Blockchain Industries Hosts Blockchain Unbound Conference In Puerto Rico To Benefit Charities Providing Disaster Relief

Attendees Can Participate in a Day of Service on March 17 to Deliver Aid to Those in Need

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / Blockchain Unbound, a not-for-profit conference focusing on blockchain and distributed ledger technology, will take place this week in Puerto Rico. Blockchain Industries (OTC PINK: BCII) is hosting the conference in conjunction with the Department of Economic Development and Commerce of Puerto Rico and the Office of the Governor. It will be held March 14-16 at the Condado Vanderbilt.

Blockchain Unbound will center on the role digital currencies and distributed ledger technology can play in Puerto Rico's rebuilding efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. All profits from the conference will be donated to charitable organizations that are providing disaster relief in the area.

Blockchain Industries is hosting a Day of Service on March 17, following the conference. Attendees are invited to work with a select group of local charities and deliver aid to areas of Puerto Rico that were hardest hit by the disaster.

Four charities are taking part in the event:

El Hogar El Pequeño Joshua, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping women and young children who are struggling due to drug use or HIV/AIDS, is housing children and their families in the aftermath of the hurricane.

The Priester Foundation, led by Dr. Sally Priester, provides medical relief to areas in need and has distributed over 20 pallets of medical supplies in Puerto Rico since the hurricane.

Off Grid Relief, a grassroots organization, is addressing electrical grid problems on the island and providing power to areas in dire need of it.

World Central Kitchen by José Andrés, a global organization focused on providing smart solutions to hunger and poverty, has served over 2 million meals in over 70 locations across Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria.

"These humanitarian organizations are doing amazing work on the island, providing relief where it is needed most," said Patrick Moynihan, CEO of Blockchain Industries. "We hope Blockchain Unbound sheds more light on their efforts and provides additional support for their extraordinary work."

About Blockchain Industries, Inc.

Blockchain Industries is a diversified fintech holding company with a portfolio across multiple classes and verticals. The company invests and develops in a broad range of blockchain technologies. Their primary pillars of business are ICO venture investing and consulting, proprietary trading, a DLT-based digital currency platform, and virtual currency mining. An additional focus on education and media adds value to the global community through increased blockchain technology awareness. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with satellite offices in New York, Puerto Rico, and Tokyo.

For more information on Blockchain Industries, visit http://www.blockchainind.com.

SOURCE: Blockchain Industries, Inc.