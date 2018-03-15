Active-Investors: Free Research Report as MakeMyTrip's Revenues Surged 40%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on MakeMyTrip Ltd (NASDAQ: MMYT). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MMYT. The Company reported its third quarter fiscal 2018 operating and financial results on February 08, 2018. The online travel Company surpassed top- and bottom-line expectations. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, MakeMyTrip generated revenues of $172.5 million, reflecting an increase of 39.9% compared to of $123.2 million in Q3 FY17. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates by $10.63 million.

During Q3 FY18, MakeMyTrip's total revenues less service costs soared 97.8% to $151.4 million from $76.5 million in Q3 FY17, primarily as a result of a 136.4% growth in the Company's hotels and packages revenues less service costs; a 33.3% increase in its air ticketing revenues less service costs; and an increase in its other revenues less service costs.

For Q3 FY18, MakeMyTrip's personnel expenses increased 97.0% to $26.9 million versus $13.7 million in Q3 FY17, mainly due to the consolidation of the ibibo Group, and an annual increase in wages in the fiscal year 2017. The Company's marketing and sales promotion expenses increased 144.6% to $109.0 million in the reported quarter compared to $44.5 million in the prior year's same quarter, primarily attributed to a significant customer inducement; acquisition programs expenses incurred to accelerate growth in MakeMyTrip's standalone hotel booking business; increases in brand advertisement expenses; and the consolidation of marketing and sales promotion expenses of the ibibo Group.

MakeMyTrip reported a loss from operating activities of $48.2 million in Q3 FY18 compared to a loss of $3.1 million in Q3 FY17. On an adjusted basis, the Company would have recorded an operating loss of $33.9 million in the reported quarter versus an operating profit of $1.3 million in the year earlier comparable quarter.

For Q3 FY18, MakeMyTrip reported a loss or $45.3 million, or $0.45 loss per diluted share, compared to a profit of $16.6 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in Q3 FY17.

Excluding the effects of employee share-based compensation costs; amortization of acquisition-related intangibles; share of loss of equity-accounted investees; income tax expenses for both quarters; merger and acquisitions related expenses; net change in fair value of derivative instruments; and interest expenses on financial liabilities measured at amortized cost for Q3 FY17, the Company would have recorded a net loss of $30.5 million, or $0.30 loss per diluted share, in the reported quarter, and a net loss of $5.9 million, or $0.12 loss per diluted share, in the prior year's corresponding quarter. MakeMyTrip's earnings results were better than Wall Street's estimates for a loss of $0.49 per share.

Segment Results

During Q3 FY18, MakeMyTrip's Air Ticketing segment's revenues grew 5.9% to $40.5 million compared to $38.2 million in Q3 FY17. The segment's revenues less service costs surged 33.3% to $50.9 million in the reported quarter versus $38.2 million in the prior year's same quarter. The increase in air ticketing revenues and revenues less service costs was due to an increase in gross bookings of 82.4%, driven by an increase in the number of air ticketing flight segments of 64.9% on a y-o-y basis.

For Q3 FY18, MakeMyTrip's Hotels and Packages segment's revenues advanced 38.4% to $113.7 million from $82.2 million in Q3 FY17. The segment's revenues less service costs soared 136.4% to $83.9 million in the reported quarter from $35.5 million in the prior year's comparable quarter.

MakeMyTrip's Other segment's revenues increased to $18.3 million in Q3 FY18 from $2.9 million in Q3 FY17, and the other revenues less service costs increased to $16.6 million in the reported quarter versus $2.9 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter. This was primarily due to bus ticketing revenues less service costs of $11.6 million in Q3 FY18, mainly contributed by ibibo Group consolidation coming from 9.2 million travelled bus tickets, with gross bookings of $129.8 million.

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2017, MakeMyTrip's cash and cash equivalents and term deposits balance was $415.4 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 14, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, MakeMyTrip's stock was marginally up 0.70%, ending the trading session at $36.20.

Volume traded for the day: 460.44 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 336.01 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 21.07%; previous three-month period - up 23.23%; past twelve-month period - up 9.70%; and year-to-date - up 21.27%

After yesterday's close, MakeMyTrip's market cap was at $3.38 billion.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the General Entertainment industry.

