New Hybrid SaaS solution enables global banks to deploy Duco's best of breed data reconciliation service on their own private or public cloud

Global Services division will offer accelerated onboarding to maximize time-to-value, as well as best practice advice and operational transformation

Julian Trostinsky joins as VP Global Services, with background from Citi, BNY Mellon and SmartStream building reconciliation centers of excellence

Duco, the data engineering technology company, today announced a new version of its self-service reconciliation solution, Duco Cube. The new Hybrid SaaS solution behaves like Duco's cloud-based Software as a Service, while being deployed on modern private or public cloud infrastructure operated by Duco's clients. Duco assumes all testing and upgrade responsibility. Duco's banking clients will benefit from monthly releases, continued innovation and the ability to scale without projects, without having to externalize their data.

Julian Trostinsky has joined Duco as VP Global Services and is taking ownership of Hybrid SaaS. Julian was previously at Citi, Bank of New York Mellon and SmartStream where he built reconciliation centers of excellence in multiple global institutions. Julian will also build out a larger Global Services division that will offer onboarding acceleration of customers' reconciliations, advice on market best practices, operational transformation and total cost of ownership (TCO) reduction services in the reconciliation space.

Julian Trostinsky, VP Global Services, said, "Hybrid SaaS means that our larger clients benefit from monthly upgrades and reap all the benefits of Duco's continued innovation, without having to share their data if they are not ready to, or are subject to restrictive regulations. This innovative solution avoids the 'multiple version' issue that remains a massive, if less spoken about, drag on cost and quality in the enterprise software industry."

Christian Nentwich, CEO of Duco, said, "I am excited to have Julian join our team and bring his considerable experience of optimizing data and reconciliation deployments in global accounts to Duco. Hybrid SaaS and Global Services are aimed at compressing return on investment in the largest banks into the shortest possible period, as the industry seeks ever faster ways of cutting fixed cost and addressing further regulation."

About Duco

Duco provides self-service data engineering in the cloud. We empower users to normalize, validate and reconcile any type of data on demand. New clients are live in 24 hours, with results in 7 days and tangible business value in 30 days. Our customers include international banks, brokers, exchanges, asset managers, hedge funds, administrators, service providers and corporates. Headquartered in London, with offices in New York and Luxembourg, Duco serves clients throughout Europe, North America, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. For more information go to http://du.co

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005544/en/

Contacts:

Duco

Chris Peacock, +44 20 3111 9294

press@du.co