Telekom Malaysia Implements AssistEdge to Increase Efficiency and Productivity

EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys (NYSE: INFY), announced the successful implementation of AssistEdge at Telekom Malaysia , under the OVAL (One View Application Layout) program. Telekom Malaysia is the country's convergence champion and the leading converged communications services provider. AssistEdge from EdgeVerve Systems has played a pivotal role in automating processes, driving efficiency and productivity across the customer service centers of Telekom Malaysia and has significantly reduced the average call handling time, resulting in enhanced customer experience.

Highlights:

The solution enables a single window dashboard for all contact centre applications making it easier for agents to navigate the systems

AssistEdge allows TM to automate all the relevant data required by agents, thereby enabling faster query resolution and enhance customer experience

With this implementation, the overall time required to update all systems is reduced, thus boosting productivity and operational efficiency

Telekom Malaysia offers a comprehensive range of communication services and solutions in broadband, data and fixed-line. With AssistEdge, TM is delivering an enhanced customer experience through continuous customer service quality improvements and innovations.

Nitesh Banga, Member of the Board, EdgeVerve, said, "AssistEdge has been one of the most successful automation products in the market and a large number of global enterprises are using it to successfully tread from deterministic to cognitive automation. As we continue to work with Telekom Malaysia to enhance their customer experience and unify it across traditional and digital channels, we are delighted that AssistEdge has also helped them reduce operational costs significantly."

Ahmad Nasri Mohamed, VP, Customer Experience Transformation, Telekom Malaysia, said, "TM aims at becoming the convergence champion and the OVAL program, powered by AssistEdge is helping us create an enriching customer experience. With this solution, we are confident that our agents are able to make every conversation convert in to a connection, fostering us to drive client delight and effortlessly augment our productivity and operational efficiencies."

